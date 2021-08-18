Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

