Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

