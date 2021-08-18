Ruff Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.