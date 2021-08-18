Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 115.4 days.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

