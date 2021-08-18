Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.51

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.51 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 88220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,474,645. Insiders have sold 18,008 shares of company stock valued at $663,781 in the last ninety days.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.