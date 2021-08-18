Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

