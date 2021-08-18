Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $870.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

