S.Finance (SFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $454,995.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $22,950.43 and $454,995.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.56 or 0.00856490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00104895 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.