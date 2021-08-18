Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 227.47 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.97. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £568.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBRE shares. Credit Agricole reduced their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,585 in the last ninety days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

