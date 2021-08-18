SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $370.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,620.48 or 1.00024012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.00965205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00362434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00426558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

