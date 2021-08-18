SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $369.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,908.42 or 1.00259844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00969977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00463311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00355164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004539 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

