SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Cap of $279,430.71

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $279,430.71 and $50.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026963 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,289,707 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

