Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $42.74

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.74, but opened at $41.85. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 2,449 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.