SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 6,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

