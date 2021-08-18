salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wolfe Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.49.

CRM traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.54. 23,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,651. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

