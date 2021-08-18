Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.