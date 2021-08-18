Santos Limited (STO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

