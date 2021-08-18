Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 1,416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 420.9 days.

Shares of SAPIF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 3,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33.

Get Saputo alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.