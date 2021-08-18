Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $733.10

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $733.10 and last traded at $733.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $733.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SARTF. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $557.77.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

