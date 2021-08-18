Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $733.10

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $733.10 and last traded at $733.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $733.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.77.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

