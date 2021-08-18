Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 25,580 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,682,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 6.0% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $83,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 78,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. 38,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.