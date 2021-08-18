Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,320 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,244,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,322. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.