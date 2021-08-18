Scotiabank Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWYUF. TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

