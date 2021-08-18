Scotiabank Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

