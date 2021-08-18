Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.76. 2,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

