SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.64

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 2077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

