Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Select Sands stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

