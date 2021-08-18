SelectQuote (SLQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SLQT opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.