ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $582.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 693.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.10 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

