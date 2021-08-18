Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Hits $4.39 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $1.04 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00855459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

