Short Interest in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Decreases By 31.2%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

JOBS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 351,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.66. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in 51job during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 601.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

