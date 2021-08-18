Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Drops By 33.3%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMT opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable).

