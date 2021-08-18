Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 43.4%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.