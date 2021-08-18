Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Expands By 49.7%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGTK opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

