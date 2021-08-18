Short Interest in Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Expands By 49.7%

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGTK opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
Agritek Company Profile
