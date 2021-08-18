Short Interest in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Declines By 33.2%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BCEL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 31,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $217.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

