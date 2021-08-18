Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Declines By 27.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVCTF remained flat at $$1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

