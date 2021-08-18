Short Interest in Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Declines By 27.0%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
OTCMKTS AVCTF remained flat at $$1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Avacta Group Company Profile
