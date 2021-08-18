Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Declines By 40.3%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Azarga Uranium stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 53,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

