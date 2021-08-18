Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Decreases By 41.0%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

