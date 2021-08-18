Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Rises By 53.7%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 603,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

