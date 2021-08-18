Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Declines By 47.6%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSQR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.73. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.