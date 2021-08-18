Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 38.9%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 486,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

