Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Decreases By 21.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE EOI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,141. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
