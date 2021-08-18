Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Decreases By 21.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EOI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 3,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,141. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 134,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

