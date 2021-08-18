Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Increases By 22.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,760. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.