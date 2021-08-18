Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Decreases By 30.3%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,497. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of 587.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
