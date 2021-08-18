Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Decreases By 30.3%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,497. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of 587.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

