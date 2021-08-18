Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expands By 60.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,300 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 294,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELYS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

