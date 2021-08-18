Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Declines By 22.6%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GXSFF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,447. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

