Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expands By 27.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 14,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 20.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 25.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 44.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 314,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

