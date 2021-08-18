Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Declines By 36.8%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

IHRT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,372. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

