Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expands By 25.7%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

