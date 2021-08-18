Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Decreases By 33.4%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 253,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 72,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,780. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

